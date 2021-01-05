Slow vaccine roll-out prompts new proposed bill from Senator Gillibrand

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a news conference Tuesday announcing a bill to bring vaccine distribution resources to the state of New York.

The senator hopes the bill will provide the resources for the state to administer the vaccines as they are distributed.

Gillibrand says the state has successfully administered just under 300,000 vaccines. Still, that number is just a third of the 900,000 vaccines that have been distributed across the state. She cited similar numbers nationwide, with just over four-million doses administered of the 12-million distributed.

She says the bill should help New Yorkers get vaccinated. "It's a solution to that challenge that we're facing across the state right now. This could make the difference about getting vaccines out quickly. My job as a senator is to get resources to our governor and our localities so they can do these very hard jobs."

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said there could be fines for slow vaccine administration. Senator Gillibrand says she wants to find a solution before that happens. "Hopefully we won't have to rely on that. Hopefully I can get more resources into the state to help the hospitals distribute the vaccines and to help our local communities distribute the vaccines."