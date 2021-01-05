State to make COVID-19 vaccine available at pharmacies, county health departments, other places

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state is working to add more locations where essential workers can receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Cuomo says the measure will be called the "retail network" of vaccine distribution.

The network includes pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers, county health departments, private urgent care clinics, and private doctor networks to administer the vaccine.

SUNY and CUNY systems will eventually become drive-thru vaccination sites as well, Cuomo says.

The state aims to have vaccines at these locations once the vaccine becomes available to essential workers. As of Tuesday, Cuomo says there are 3,762 vaccination sites available and the state is working on acquiring more. 145 locations are in the Southern Tier.

Despite its name, Cuomo says the vaccines at the retail network sites will be free.

In addition to this, Cuomo is asking police and fire departments, and transit workers to find a way so they can administer vaccines as well. The goal is to lessen the burden on hospitals and the retail network.

This is only a request by Cuomo and not a requirement.