Steuben County experiences record COVID-19 surge

(WBNG) -- 217 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Steuben County since Jan. 1

Public health director Darlene Smith called the surge "the largest number of positive cases the county has reported" for one holiday weekend. Smith said the county also saw an increase in positive cases after Thanksgiving. She attributed the increase to the holidays, and to people wanting to gather.

"We weren't experiencing anywhere close to these numbers back in the spring when we thought it was busy then," Smith said. "I think folks are really having a hard time staying away from the social gatherings."

She said while she's seen people wearing masks in public, there's still frustration among health officials.

"It is frustrating, and maybe equal to frustrating, it's just discouraging. We have worked really hard to try and message, espeically, the importance of gatherings," she said.

Smith says next week's data could reflect a similar situation, with numbers from New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

When it comes to contact tracing, Smith said the department has called upon workers outside the health department, using county employees and volunteers to help.

"It is huge to be able to complete it for over 200 cases, but with everybody working together, we pulled it off. It is no easier task I can tell you," Smith said.

The county's focus will now shift to vaccinations, although Steuben has not be given a vaccine allocation yet. Smith said officials are planning to move resources toward that effort.