2020, One of the Warmest Years on Record

This past year has been hectic to say the least with all that is going on in the world. One thing that has been put on the back burner because of the chaos is how 2020 became one of the warmest years on record. The global numbers are still being calculated, but locally, the data is in and we know that 2020 was Binghamton's 4th warmest year on Record!

Records date back to 1951.

This remarkable feat of being one of the warmest years on record has actually become quite common over the last decade. Including last year, five of the top ten warmest years on record in Binghamton have occurred since 2010.

Climatological Period 1981-2010

By breaking down 2020 a little bit more, the data shows how Binghamton observed ten months with above average temperatures while in contrast only two months with below average temperatures. January was the month with the largest departure from average when temperatures ran more than 6°F warmer than average. A few other notable months that were abnormally warm are March, November, and July.

There was also a total of twenty-two daily temperature records broken in the year of 2020. Not surprisingly, the daily warmest max temperature records broken in 2020 outnumbered the daily coldest max temperature records nine to three. The records for the daily minimum temperatures records broken ended up being five and five for the warmest and coldest.

Binghamton was not the only city in the northeast to have one of its warmest years on record. In fact, many of the climate sites around the region observed a top five-year warmest year on record. The one exception is Albany, which recorded its sixth warmest year.

A few other records that fell in 2020 also happened to be some of the most extreme days of the year. The hottest day of 2020 occurred on July 27 which broke the record for daily highest max temperature. The 2.02 inches of rain that fell on August 27 ended up being the wettest day of the year along with breaking the daily record for precipitation. Lastly, who could forget the snowstorm of the ages back in December that dropped 40 inches in Binghamton. The majority of which fell on December 17. This snowstorm shattered the record for largest December storm in Binghamton history in addition to biggest snowstorm ever in the city.

Although January is starting off with quiet weather, the overall theme of above average temperatures is not expected to go anywhere in 2021 according to The Climate Prediction Center.