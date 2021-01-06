Skip to Content

8 Pa. House GOP members to oppose Biden’s electoral votes

Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania say they’ll oppose the state’s electoral votes being cast for President-elect Joe Biden. Those eight will join dozens of other Republicans around the country who President Donald Trump has enlisted to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes in a joint session Wednesday to confirm Biden’s 306-232 win. In statements last week, they complained about election-related policies of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and decisions by the state Supreme Court, generally dealing how mail-in ballots were to be collected and counted. Their complaints, however, are based on outright falsehoods, say state officials, and ignores what courts have repeatedly said, say constitutional law scholars. 

