Asian shares mostly lower as virus, China-US tensions weigh

12:58 am National News from the Associated Press

Asian shares are mostly lower as surging virus counts and China-U.S. tensions weigh on sentiment. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped after authorities arrested dozens of pro-democracy figures, including lawmakers. Shares also fell in Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney. Seoul recovered from earlier losses. U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday, regaining their footing a day after starting out 2021 with their worst loss in months amid the worsening pandemic and potentially market-moving Senate elections. The S&P 500 gained 0.7%, and the majority of big stocks in the index advanced. Oil producers led the way as crude prices strengthened. The market’s moves were tenuous, though. 

Associated Press

