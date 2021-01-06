Binghamton University professor reacts to Georgia runoff election results

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have defeated incumbent Republican senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Georgia's runoff senate election.

Jonathan Krasno, Professor of Political Science at Binghamton University, referred to the election as a "coin flip," explaining that prior to results, he thought it could go either way.

Krasno said, initially, there was a sense that Republicans were at an advantage for the runoff.

Yet, with how the evening played out, Krasno said a lot ended up being attributed with voter turnout, margins, grassroots organizations, and a change in coalitions.

Democrats ended up over performing in many margins and grassroots organizations like Stacey Abrams', "Fair Fight," brought out record number of voters.

Krasno also discussed the change in coalitions, saying,"One of the reasons in the past Republicans won is because they commanded majority in the suburbs, and they don't command the majority in the suburbs anymore. Suburban voters are the most consistent voters. With Democratic candidates winning in the suburbs, it became a battle if they could keep their margins up."

Krasno added that since Democrats will now maintain a majority in the Senate during Biden's presidency, they will have more control over which bills make it to the floor.

He says he is curious to see how the Democrats and Republicans will come together on certain issues in the future.