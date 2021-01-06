Europeans press Iran to back down on uranium enrichment

BERLIN (AP) — Germany, France and Britain are pressing Iran to reverse a decision to start enriching uranium to levels beyond the limits of a 2015 nuclear agreement. The foreign ministers of the three European nations said in a joint statement on Wednesday that the Iranian activity “has no credible civil justification.” They said the enrichment was a clear violation of the deal between Iran and six world powers and “risks compromising” chances of diplomacy with the incoming U.S. administration.” The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018, and the remaining countries that signed it have been trying to keep the accord from collapsing. On Monday, Iran began enriching uranium to levels unseen since the 2015 deal.