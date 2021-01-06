Isolated pockets of freezing drizzle possible

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy at times. A few flurries, snow showers or freezing drizzle around. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wind: N 7-12G25 Low: 22-27

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet, but cloudy pattern continues in our area tonight. A few snow showers and flurries are possible and it will be breezy at times. No snowfall accumulation is expected. Lows range in the low to upper 20s. There is a small chance a few patchy areas of freezing drizzle. No significant icing is expected, but a very light glaze of ice could form on elevated surfaces, like vehicle windows, if the drizzle in persistent. Significant icing on roadways will not occur.



