Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Carson Wentz needs time away to think about his future with the Philadelphia Eagles and is hopeful it won’t end in a divorce. Wentz was benched for the final four games after the worst season of his five-year career and was inactive Sunday in a loss to Washington. He hasn’t spoken to reporters since Dec. 6 and declined interview requests Monday. Wentz also hasn’t discussed his future with team officials yet, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it’s a private matter. The person said those conversations will take place when the time is right.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two days after celebrating their return to the NFL playoffs, the Cleveland Browns have been knocked flat. Coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Cleveland’s first playoff game since the 2002 season. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach on Sunday against the Steelers. Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge also tested positive, along with two more assistant coaches. NFL rules state that anyone testing positive must sit out at least 10 days. The league says the status for the game in Pittsburgh has not changed.

UNDATED (AP) — Barring another last-minute change, Syracuse will return to the basketball court on Wednesday night after a COVID-19 pause that lasted nearly three weeks. Coach Jim Boeheim is ready to roll and says the team just has “to do the best we can right now.” The Orange haven’t played since an overtime victory over Buffalo on Dec. 19. The 107-96 win over the Bulls marked the second time in a three-game span that Syracuse eclipsed the 100-point mark, something the Orange hadn’t done since 1993. Syracuse opened ACC play with a 101-63 win at Boston College on Dec. 12.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have retooled both on and off the ice following consecutive early playoff exits. The team traded goaltender Matt Murray and popular forward Patric Hornqvist. The Penguins have added forward Kasperi Kapanen and defenseman Mike Matheson among others. Coach Mike Sullivan also retooled his staff, bringing back former Pittsburgh assistant Todd Reirden to help revitalize the power play. Captain Sidney Crosby says change is inevitable. The Penguins open the season at Philadelphia on Jan. 13.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are trying to win their first Stanley Cup since consecutive championships in 1974 and 1975. The Flyers are counting on 22-year-old goalie Carter Hart to lead them to the title. Hart became the youngest goalie in Flyers history with a playoff shutout last season. He also had consecutive playoff shutouts and it was the fifth time in NHL history a goalie had back-to-back postseason shutouts before age 23. The Flyers earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after round-robin play in the restart bubble.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kellan Grady had 13 points as Davidson beat Duquesne 61-48. Carter Collins added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who held the Dukes to 28.8% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Davidson opponent. Marcus Weathers led the Dukes with 12 points.