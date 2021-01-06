Skip to Content

Infant hurt in crash that killed mom dies from his injuries

New
8:22 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An infant hurt in a New Year’s Day crash that killed his mother has died from his injuries. Authorities say Aechediel Rivera Cora, of Allentown, was pronounced dead late Monday night at a hospital. The year-old boy’s death was caused by blunt force trauma. The child and his 22-year-old mother, Kisha Cora, of Allentown, were passengers in a car that collided with an SUV around 2:45 a.m. Friday in Allentown. She was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. Two other people were injured in the crash but are expected to recover. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content