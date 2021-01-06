New Illinois congresswoman: ‘Hitler was right on one thing’

CHICAGO (AP) — Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois has quoted Adolf Hitler in a speech outside the Capitol, comments that drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans. Miller, who was elected in November to replace Republican John Shimkus, spoke Wednesday during demonstrations by supporters of President Donald Trump. Speaking about the need to appeal to young people, Miller said, “Hitler was right on one thing right. He said ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” The comments, caught in a video posted by WCIA-TV, prompted outcry from the state’s Republican party which demanded an apology. Miller’s spokeswoman didn’t return messages seeking comment.