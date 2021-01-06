American idle: New Hampshire House holds drive-in session

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the violence in Washington. The action came Wednesday afternoon after lawmakers convened in their cars in a parking lot at the University of New Hampshire in an attempt to practice social distancing in one of the world’s largest legislative bodies. Newly elected Speaker Sherm Packard asked lawmakers to honk their horns or flash their lights to vote yes. Twenty seconds of honking followed. More than 350 of the 400 members attended the unusual session. Microphones were brought to car windows for questions and debate. Voting was conducted via wireless devices that proved a bit temperamental.