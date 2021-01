(WBNG) -- President Donald Trump has asked protestors in Washington, D.C. to "stay peaceful" as congress meets to certify the electoral college votes.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The Capital Building has been locked down.

A curfew was issued for the capital from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.