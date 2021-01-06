Skip to Content

Reaction from leaders pours in after mob breaks into Capitol

8:35 pm National News from the Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among those in the United States and abroad speaking out after a mob of violent protesters made its way into the U.S. Capitol. Johnson called the scenes “disgraceful” and said: “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.” Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said his country is ”deeply shocked.” AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka called it an “attempted coup” and “one of the greatest assaults on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Associated Press

