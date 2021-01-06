Seeing green: Southern Tier positions itself as Gov. Cuomo calls for cannabis legalization

(WBNG) -- For the third time, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) has endorsed the legalization of recreational adult-use cannabis.

As part of his 2021 State of the State Address, the governor outlined what his vision of legal, 21+ use cannabis would look like. His plan calls for the creation of the Office of Cannabis Management.

Southern Tier representatives told 12 News Wednesday this is a step in the right direction for New York, which they said is in much need of revenue.

"What this new office will do is oversee the existing medical marijuana program, the CBD-hemp program I helped start, and the new adult use cannabis program," said State Rep. Donna Lupardo (D, District 123). "Again, this is something he's been trying to do; the COVID pandemic sidelined us last year and I think it will get done this year."

The state says legalization could create $300M in tax revenue once fully operational.

Cannabis is already legal in NY in many forms, such as hemp, CBD and medicinal marijuana. Kaelan Castetter, who owns Castetter Cannabis Group based in Broome County, told 12 News the region is in good position to capitalize on potential legalization.

"Right now you're seeing even more momentum and will from the governor's office we've seen the past two years," Castetter said. "New Jersey legalized in overwhelming fashion on the ballot in November, so that puts pressure on the state."

Castetter said 2021 is a good year for legalization to happen because of those external pressures from outside the state, as well as the current budgetary shortfalls. If (and as Castetter says, when) recreational use is legalized, it will be done through the budget, not by popular vote.