Protesters swarm Statehouses across US; some evacuated

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Protesters who back President Donald Trump have massed at statehouses from Georgia to New Mexico. The demonstrations Wednesday led some officials to evacuate, while cheers rang out at several demonstrations as a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Hundreds of people gathered in state capitals nationwide to oppose President-elect Joe Biden’s win, waving signs saying “Stop the steal” and some carrying guns. New Mexico evacuated staff from a Statehouse building as a precaution after hundreds of flag-waving Trump supporters arrived. Georgia’s secretary of state and his staff evacuated their offices at the state Capitol as armed protesters gathered outside. There were some scuffles, but most demonstrations were peaceful, and only a few arrests were reported.