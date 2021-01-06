The Latest: Warnock thanks supporters, voices optimism

Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock has given what amounts to a victory speech, saying he was honored by the faith that voters had shown in him and promising to work for all Georgians. The Georgia runoff was too early to call on Wednesday. But Warnock expressed optimism, saying he had “proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.” Warnock was challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who acknowledged earlier Wednesday that “we’ve got some work to do here” in the race. It was one of two runoff elections that would determine Senate control. The other featured Democrat Jon Ossoff going up against Republican David Perdue.