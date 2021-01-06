Ticking clock? Time running out for Steelers veterans

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the playoffs knowing the championship window is closing for veterans such as Ben Roethlisberger. The 38-year-old Roethlisberger has been urging his younger teammates to embrace the moment when the AFC North champions open the postseason against Cleveland. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game in four years and several high-profile players are nearing the end of their careers without having reached the Super Bowl. Six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro says a Super Bowl is the only thing he hasn’t done and would love to bring a championship to the city.