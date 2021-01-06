Amid violence, Trump says, ‘Remember this day forever!’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appears to be excusing the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by supporters who disrupted the formalization of his electoral defeat. During a midday rally near the White House, Trump had encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol to protest lawmakers’ actions. In a video amid the violence, Trump praised the protesters as “special” people and said he understood their pain. Later, in a tweet, he called the violence “the things and events that happen” when “a sacred landslide election” has been stripped away. Trump has falsely claimed for months that his election loss was due to fraud.