Twitter suspends President Trump’s account after violent day in Washington

(WBNG) -- Twitter has temporarily locked President Donald Trump's Twitter account following violent protest at the Capital Building in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

The president's account will be locked for 12 hours and several of his tweets have been removed.

In a statement, Twitter said:

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three

@realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.

Twitter said the president violated its policies. If the president continues to violate its policies, Twitter says his account could be permantley suspended.