Typical January weather

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, flurries, snow showers. 0-.20” 20% High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 10-15 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, flurries, snow showers. 0-.50” Low 24 (22-28) Wind NW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High 32 (28-36) Wind NW 10-15 mph

We've had a stagnant pattern the past few days and that's going to continue today. A strong low over the Atlantic will give us a breezy northwest wind.

Breezy and cold today. I have added a few snow showers to the forecast, but like we've seen the past couple days, it won't amount to much. Windy with flurries and snow showers tonight.

Mostly cloudy Thursday, breezy and cold with mostly cloudy skies Thursday night.

Winds diminish Friday, but colder air will be moving in. We'll get a least a little sunshine with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We'll get a similar forecast Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Temperatures begin to slowly climb Sunday into Monday. We'll have clouds and snow showers Tuesday.

