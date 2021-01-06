WikiLeaks founder Assange denied bail in UK

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has denied bail to WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange, who has been jailed in Britain since 2019 as he fights extradition to the United States.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser on Wednesday ordered Assange to remain in prison while the courts consider an appeal by U.S. authorities against a decision not to extradite him.

On Monday, the judge rejected an American request to send Assange to the U.S. to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago.

She denied extradition on health grounds, saying the 49-year-old Australian was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.