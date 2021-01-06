World leaders appalled by US rioting, urge peaceful transfer

TOKYO (AP) — World leaders are condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain and others called for a peaceful transition of power. Some singled out Trump for harsh criticism. They said political leaders need to urge their followers to refrain from violence and respect the rule of law. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the right to vote and the right to have that vote counted should not be undone by a mob. The shock was stronger because the United States has long been seen as a model of global leadership.