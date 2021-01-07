Biden picks Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary

BOSTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his labor secretary, choosing a former union worker who shares his Irish American background and working-class roots. The 53-year-old Walsh has served as the Democratic mayor of Boston since 2014. His selection for Biden’s Cabinet was confirmed by two people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid preempting Biden’s official announcement. When he took the oath of office for his second term as Boston’s chief executive in 2018, Biden presided over the inauguration. Walsh is a former union worker who has a long history with labor. His nomination was praised by union leaders Thursday.