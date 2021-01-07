Browns don’t practice again as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on team

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are in the playoffs yet they still haven’t practiced for them. For the second straight day, the team’s headquarters and training facility were closed due to a COVID-19 flare-up that knocked coach Kevin Stefanski out of Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh and wreaked havoc on the Browns’ preparations. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said he hasn’t thrown a football since last Sunday, when the team clinched its first postseason berth since the 2002 season. Mayfield said the lack of practice time isn’t an excuse. An NFL spokesman said the game remains on schedule despite Cleveland’s issues with the virus.