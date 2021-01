THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy. A few early flurries. 0-T” 20% High 32 (28-34) Wind NW 10-20 mph

More of the same. A strong low over the Atlantic, combined with an area of high pressure over the Great Lakes will give us a north-northwest wind today.

Windy and cold today. There are a few early snow showers to the forecast, but like we've seen the past couple days, it won't amount to much. Winds will diminish tonight with lows in the 10s and 20s.