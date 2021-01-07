Pennsylvania: Send elementary students back to school

Pennsylvania health and education officials say schools should consider a return to in-person instruction for elementary-age students. That’s a change from previous state guidance that recommended online-only education in areas of the state where the coronavirus is raging. State officials now want schools to consider bringing elementary students back to the classroom, saying that’s where they belong. The state’s largest teachers union is panning the new guidance. The state made the announcement Thursday as health officials said a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Pennsylvania for the first time.