GOP state senator at Capitol during attack urged to resign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Democrat in the Pennsylvania Senate says a Republican colleague who was on the scene when a violent mob of fellow Donald Trump supporters commandeered the U.S. Capitol should resign. Democratic Leader Jay Costa of Allegheny County said Thursday that Sen. Doug Mastriano’s words and actions since November encouraged a coup attempt and inspired the people behind it. Mastriano, who lives in Franklin County, hasn’t returned multiple messages in the past two days, but said in a statement late Wednesday he didn’t enter the Capitol or go beyond police lines.