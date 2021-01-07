Hong Kongers call US violence a setback for democracy

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong residents from across the political spectrum are condemning mob violence at the U.S. Capitol, 18 months after protesters stormed their own legislature to demand greater democracy, not the overthrow of election results. Pro-democracy activists said America’s reputation and democracy were damaged by the violence, in which supporters of President Donald Trump smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn America’s presidential election. Those in Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing establishment also denounced the violence, calling it a possible insurrection. The storming of the U.S. Capitol came one day after Hong Kong authorities arrested 53 pro-democracy activists, accusing them of subversion.