Inslee calls Trump a ‘cancer,’ demands removal from office

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is joining other senior politicians from the state in calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office. Inslee spoke Thursday morning during a preview of the legislative session hosted by The Associated Press. The Democrat called Trump the “cancer” at the heart of the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday, and said he must be removed from office by any legal means necessary. Several members of Washington’s congressional delegation have also called for Trump to be impeached or stripped of power through the 25th Amendment, including U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, the Senate’s third-ranking Democrat.