Jamal Adams among several stars savoring 1st playoff seasons

Jamal Adams yelled in celebration after Seattle qualified for the playoffs last month and lit up a victory cigar at the podium when the Seahawks clinched the division. After spending his first three seasons in the NFL on the outside of the postseason with the struggling New York Jets, Adams is reveling in the chance to play in meaningful January games after the offseason trade to Seattle. He is among several stars set for playoff debuts this weekend along with Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tampa Bay receives Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.