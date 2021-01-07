Keys to the Game: Bills vs Colts

(WBNG) -- The Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday for the the AFC Wild Card game.

Here are a few keys to this weekend's game:

Josh Allen continuing to do Allen-like things:

Allen has been having a historic season and has been red hot since Week 9 against the Seahawks.

He ended the regular season with over 45,000 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 5 rushing touchdowns.

It's important that he relies on the growth from his first playoff game last season against the Texans. Allen put up over 260 passing yards, had two fumbles and only one touchdown.

Shake out playoff jitters.

The Bills have been in the playoffs before and have a six straight wild card losses. This is the first time the Bills will be hosting a playoff game in 25 years there might be some playoff jitters.

Don’t worry Bills breathe, shake it out and grab your dental floss.

Bills stopping the Colts run game.

The Bills’ run defense has been improving throughout the season. Allowing an average of 94 rushing yards per game since Week 12.

The Bills’ defense continuing this trend will be vital on Saturday, especially against Colts running back Johnathan Taylor, who has over 1,100 rushing yards this season. 253 of those yards were against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Getting past an #8 ranked Colts defense.

Leading the way are two keep members: linebacker Darius Lenoard, who leads the team in tackles with 138 and has three forced fumbles. And defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who leads the team in sacks with 9.5 and 26 QB hits.

Establishing the run game for the Bills will be tough since the Colts defense is ranked second against the run in the league.

Last but not least: #Bills Mafia.

Over 6,700 Bills fans will be filing in Bills Stadium for a moment they have been waiting all season for. There's no doubt Bills Mafia will be loud and proud on Saturday.

Bills and Colts kickoff at 1:05 p.m. on CBS.