Minus coach, Browns end long playoff drought in Pittsburgh

The Cleveland Browns are ending their long playoff drought in a familiar place. Cleveland will make its first postseason appearance since the 2002 season when the Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. The teams split their two meetings this season with each winning on their home field. Cleveland will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski, who must sit out after testing positive for COVID-19. Special teams coordinator Mike Preifer will fill in. The AFC North champion Steelers have dominated the Browns at Heinz Field by winning each of the last 17 meetings there.