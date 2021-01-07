Nets, without Irving and Durant, beat NBA-leading 76ers

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Harris scored a season-high 28 points and the Brooklyn Nets, playing without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, beat the NBA-leading Philadelphia 76ers 122-109. Without their two superstars in uniform — blue uniforms, a throwback to 30 years ago in New Jersey — the Nets jumped out quickly and had a double-digit lead for much of the second half while winning their second straight, both without Durant. Irving was ruled out Thursday afternoon for personal reasons, though coach Steve Nash said before the game he hadn’t spoken to his point guard and didn’t know the reason for his absence, calling it a personal matter.