New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand calls for accountability after Capitol Hill violence

(WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling for a full investigation and prosecution of those involved.

Gillibrand says Wednesday's violence should not be compared to the Black Lives Matter movement protests. She also plans to ensure instigators are held accountable, including those in leadership positions.

"For every rioter who desecrated the Capitol, for the president who incited them. Every option available, from evoking the 25th Amendment, to impeachment, removal, and criminal prosecution should all be on the table," said Gillibrand.

The junior senator is also questioning the security around the Capitol, and why law enforcement was not better prepared for the situation.