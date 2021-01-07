Russian hacker gets 12 years in massive data theft scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian hacker has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after admitting involvement in one of the biggest thefts of consumer data from a U.S. financial institution. Andrei Tyurin was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan federal court. He had pleaded guilty to computer intrusion, wire fraud, bank fraud and illegal online gambling offenses. Prosecutors say the former Moscow resident helped steal the personal data of more than 80 million customers from JP Morgan Chase alone. They say it was part of a massive hacking scheme that stole data from over 12 companies and more than 100 million U.S. business customers. In a letter to the judge, Tyurin said he believed he’d chosen the wrong path in life.