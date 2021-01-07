Short-handed Browns face tough, familiar task in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ return to the playoffs after an 18-year absence will take them down a familiar road. Cleveland visits longtime rival Pittsburgh in the wild-card round searching for the franchise’s first postseason win in more than a quarter-century. The Browns will play without first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski who will watch from afar after testing positive for COVID-19. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will take over. The Steelers rode an 11-0 start to the AFC North title and have history on their side. Pittsburgh is 20-1 against the Browns at Heinz Field.