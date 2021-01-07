Siege of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob forces hard questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The siege of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters raised painful new questions across government. Discussions are underway about Trump’s fitness to remain in office for two more weeks, the ability of the police to secure the complex and the future of the Republican Party. The attack reinforced lawmakers’ resolve to stay up all night to finish counting the Electoral College vote and confirm Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election. But the rampage is forcing a reckoning. One Republican lawmaker publicly joined Democrats in calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to force Trump out. Lawmakers announced a review of Capitol police actions. Meanwhile, Trump promised an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20, when Biden is to be inaugurated.