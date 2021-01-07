Split court tosses Pennsylvania victims’ rights amendment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A divided state court is throwing out a victims’ rights Pennsylvania constitutional amendment that voters apparently supported by a wide margin. Commonwealth Court on Thursday ruled the so-called Marsy’s law amendment bundled too many changes together. The ruling means officials may not tabulate the votes for it in November 2019. Court filings have said unofficial tallies indicated it massed by a wide margin. The judges say it ran afoul of a Pennsylvania Constitution provision that requires amendments to address a single subject only.