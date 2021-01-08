Arts agency member resigns after vulgar comment about Harris

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says an Ohio Arts Council appointee has resigned after making a vulgar comment on social media about Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The comments posted by Susan Allan Block after the riot at the Capitol also voiced support for President Donald Trump’s false claims that he won the election. DeWine accepted Block’s resignation Friday. Block is the wife of the chairman of Block Communications Inc., which owns the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and The Blade in Toledo. The company issued a statement that says Susan Allan Block’s social media posts don’t represent those of the company.