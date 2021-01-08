Wall Street drifts near records following weak jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting near their record highs on Friday, following a sober reminder of how many jobs the pandemic is destroying, as Wall Street balances expectations for the economy’s potentially brighter future against its current pain. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher. A much weaker report on the jobs market than economists expected is adding pressure on Washington to deliver more financial support for the economy. With Democrats soon in charge of Washington, Wall Street sees that as increasingly likely. Treasury yields also keep climbing amid expectations for increased federal borrowing, more stimulus for the economy and the possibility of higher inflation.