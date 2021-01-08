Bearcats series against Vermont postponed, will host New Hampshire Sunday and Monday

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton women's basketball series against Vermont has been postponed, this weekend.

SCHEDULE CHANGE: Vermont series postponed. Bearcats to host New Hampshire Sunday at 6 pm and Monday at 2 p.m. https://t.co/58K2j2VU6c #BingPride #AEHoops @binghamtonu @AmericaEast — Binghamton WBB (@BinghamtonUWBB) January 8, 2021

This decision comes after the American East Conference announced two women's basketball series scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to two programs unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Binghamton and New Hampshire series originally scheduled for Jan. 30-31 has been moved to Jan. 10-11.

Game times will be 6 p.m. on Sunday and 2 p.m. on Monday.