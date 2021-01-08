Big weekend for longtime safety Will Allen’s former teams

Will Allen won a national championship at Ohio State 18 years ago and played nearly all of his 12 seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers. His former teams have quite a busy weekend. Led by Tom Brady, the Buccaneers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2007 when Allen played safety for them. They’ll visit Washington in an NFC wild-card game on Saturday night. The Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night. On Monday night, Ohio State faces Alabama for the national championship.