Browns finally practice, roster still unsettled for Steelers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns finally practiced for the playoffs. The team returned to the field to resume normal activities at their training facility, which has been closed since coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 along with four others. The Browns haven’t been on the field all week in advance of Sunday night’s wild-card game in Pittsburgh. Stefanski said he’s confident star defensive end Myles Garrett will play despite being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. He’s not so sure about All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin, who is listed with an “illness” on the injury report. It’s not known if Conklin has COVID symptoms.