Chicago police union head apologizes for defending mob

CHICAGO (AP) — The president of the Chicago Police officers union is apologizing for defending the pro-Trump mob that stormed the nation’s Capitol. John Catanzara on Friday posted his apology on Facebook. He said his earlier comments were “poorly worded” and explained that he’d never justify such an attack. Catanzara made his initial comments before a U.S. Capitol officer had died after being attacked. Catanzara didn’t mention the officer’s death, saying only that his comments were made before he saw more video of the attack.