Daughter of slain Sri Lankan journalist files UN complaint

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A daughter of a slain Sri Lankan journalist has filed a complaint with the United Nations Human Rights Committee over alleged government involvement in her father’s death 12 years ago. The Center for Justice and Accountability filed the complaint on behalf of the daughter of Lasantha Wickrematunge, who was allegedly killed by a military-linked hit squad while driving to work in 2009. Wickrematunge, editor of the now-defunct Sunday Leader newspaper, was a strong critic of current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was a powerful defense official at the time. A government official said he had no immediate comment.