EU regulators OK increasing doses from virus vaccine vials

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s drug agency has approved doctors drawing up to six doses from each vial of the coronavirus vaccine made by BioNTech-Pfizer, a move that could speed up the pace of vaccinations in the 27-nation bloc. The European Medicines Agency said Friday that its human medicines committee recommended updating the product information for the vaccine to clarify that each vial contains 6 doses instead of the five that were advised when it originally greenlighted the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 21. German Health Ministry spokesman Hanno Kautz told reporters in Berlin that the change would come into effect immediately, boosting available doses of the vaccine by 20%.