Fetterman taking steps toward running for US Senate in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, is taking definitive steps toward running for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022. Fetterman said Friday he’s exploring a run for U.S. Senate. Previously, Fetterman had said that he was considering running for either governor or U.S. Senate in 2022. But Fetterman says he’s no longer interested in running for governor. He says he’ll have a final decision in the coming weeks. Both offices, governor and U.S. Senate, are coming open in 2023. Fetterman, the former mayor of small-town Braddock, near Pittsburgh, came in third in 2016′s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate before running successfully for lieutenant governor in 2018.