Gov. Cuomo says Southern Tier at 40% capacity for COVID beds

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is keeping a close eye on hospital capacity due to the coronavirus.

For the coronavirus epidemic in New York, the governor has said the Southern Tier is seeing about 40% capacity for COVID hospital beds. He said this is the second highest capacity out of all the NY regions.

Cuomo said another shut down is likely to happen when we are 21 days from a 15% capacity of hospital beds.

Cuomo said, " 21 days of a closed economy will slow the spread somewhat, not entirely. Not like the spring, spreading from social gatherings, many of the economies are partially closed."

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination for the first group eligible in the state, Governor Cuomo has said less than a quarter of the first group scheduled to get the vaccine has actually been vaccinated.